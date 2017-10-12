Seminar on Pak-Uzbekistan socioeconomic, political ties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: There is an urgent need to establish a Forum for Regional Cooperation (FRC) for the promotion of socio-economic and political relationship on diplomatic fronts of Pakistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states in order to sustain peace efforts, alleviate povertyand stabilize overall geo-political scenario of the region– said Kanwar Dilshad, Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chairman National Democratic Foundation (NDF) while addressing the seminar here at local hotel Islamabad.**
