Seminar on Pak-Uzbekistan socioeconomic, political ties

ISLAMABAD: There is an urgent need to establish a Forum for Regional Cooperation (FRC) for the promotion of socio-economic and political relationship on diplomatic fronts of Pakistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states in order to sustain peace efforts, alleviate povertyand stabilize overall geo-political scenario of the region– said Kanwar Dilshad, Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chairman National Democratic Foundation (NDF) while addressing the seminar here at local hotel Islamabad.**