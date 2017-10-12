Chinese furniture firm enters JV with Pakistan

LAHORE: A leading Chinese furniture company on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to collaborate in the manufacturing of high-end furnishing products in a bid to compete as well as capture a fair share in the international market.

“China was interested in enhancing furniture business with local furniture producers, undertaking joint-venture projects either in China or in Pakistan and sharing technology with Pakistan,” Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman PFC, told media after the signing ceremony at the council’s office.

The ceremony was held here at headquarter of Pakistan Furniture Council in which all leading local brands participated PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq signed MoU on behalf of Chenone Furniture Factory, Khurrianwala, district Faisalabad while Chu Lee represented Chinese company.

“Under the collaboration agreement with the Chinese furniture makers, training workshops will be organised in Pakistan for practical demonstration to enhance capacity building and improvement of furniture quality.”

Ashfaq, who signed the MoU on behalf of Chenone Furniture Factory, said the cottage industry was the biggest source of employment in rural areas of the country and there was a need to promote the skill and craft of our workers to provide them more opportunities for earning their livelihood.

“The furniture industry is focused more on the domestic market, which is expanding very fast on the back of growing consumer spending and a booming housing and construction sector, along with a huge jump in remittances sent by the Pakistanis working abroad in the recent years,” he said.

The Pakistan Furniture Council chief added it was imperative for the stakeholders to build their capacity so that local furniture manufacturers could handle large export orders and compete in the international markets.

After signing the agreement on his company’s behalf, Chu Lee, the leader of the Chinese delegation thanked the Pakistan Furniture Council for hosting a visit and helping his side understand the local markets in Pakistan.

“Pakistan can enhance its exports to $35 billion for which serious efforts are needed,” Lee said. He added that growing relations between Pakistan and China were not only mutually beneficial, but they would have a positive impression in the entire region.

“The visa procedure was being improved for Pakistani businessmen and the business community should participate in exhibitions and seminars in China to improve the understanding and trade,” the Chinese delegate informed the Pakistan Furniture Council officials.

Hamid Mahmood, PFC secretary, briefed the Chinese delegation about the projects being started to promote local furniture industry in Pakistan.

“If we are able to protect our local market against cheaper imports and encourage our local industry, we can create a supply chain required to boost our overseas sales at a later point,” Mahmood said.