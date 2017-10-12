Copper lowers

Sydney/Melbourne: London metals edged lower on Wednesday as traders squared positions ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting that may spark fresh dollar direction, and ahead of a looming China leadership meeting.

But traders said buyers were still active given a raft of rosier economic readings, including an improvement in Japan machinery orders and an encouraging report on global growth from the International Monetary Fund.

"The better-than-expected performance of base metals on the back of positive

economic data is continuing to boost sentiment," ANZ said in a report on Wednesday.

London Metal Exchange copper slipped by 0.4 percent to $6,736 a tonne by 0624 GMT. In the previous session, prices gained 1.4 percent, hitting $6,760.50, the highest since Sept. 11.