Oil up

Singapore/Tokyo: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, rising for a third day on signs that markets are gradually tightening after years of oversupply, although the outlook for 2018 remained less certain.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $56.75 per barrel at 0649 GMT, up 14 cents, or 0.25 percent, from their last close.

Brent also rose 2 percent the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.09 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.33 percent, from their last settlement.

Prices rose 2 percent the day before to back above $50 a barrel.

Traders said they would look to U.S. fuel inventory data on Wednesday and Thursday for indicators on price direction.

A U.S. federal holiday on Monday delayed the release of weekly inventory numbers by a day.