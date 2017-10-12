Thu October 12, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
October 12, 2017

Gold gains

Bengaluru: Gold rose for a fourth day on Wednesday, after hitting a near two-week high in the previous session, supported by weakness in the U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,290.56 an ounce by 0053 GMT. It touched its highest level since Sept. 27 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,293 per ounce.

The dollar wobbled against its peers on Wednesday and edged further away from a 10-week high scaled recently amid speculation that the U.S. tax overhaul plan introduced by President Donald Trump would stall, with a buoyant euro adding further pressure on the greenback.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street´s rally to all-time highs, while the euro hovered near a 10-day peak after Catalonia´s leader talked down immediate plans to secede from Spain, easing near-term concerns about euro zone instability.

