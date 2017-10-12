Yuan eases

SHANGHAI: China´s yuan eased slightly against the U.S. dollar at midday on Wednesday, as corporate demand for the greenback outweighed a much stronger official fix.

With only one week to go until a key national leadership meeting, the authorities are keen to stabilise the Chinese currency, traders said. Stability in the forex market would be a top priority as any disruption of the exchange rate and the economy is unwelcome ahead of and during China´s major political event - the National Congress of the Communist Party, starting on Oct. 18.