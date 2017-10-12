Palm oil rebounds

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded in early trade on Wednesday from a one-week low hit in the previous session, supported by a stronger export outlook and on technical buying.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.22 percent at 2,700 ringgit ($640.72) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 16,773 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Wednesday.
"The market came off a lot yesterday, so its just a technical rebound," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. Another trader added that expectations of stronger export demand contributed to palm´s morning gains.
