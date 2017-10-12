Stocks close down in lacklustre trade

Stocks ended weak on Wednesday in lacklustre trading as political instability and weak economic data kept investors on sidelines, brokers said.

“Investors were disappointed over weak remittances number during the month of September 2017 which is down 34 percent year-on-year,” brokerage Topline Research said in a post market note

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index shed 0.26 percent or 104.04 points to close at 40,503.68 points. The highest index of the day remained at 40,777.42 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,315.02 points. KSE-30 Index also fell 0.67 percent or 138.81 points to 20,480.62 points.

Turnover decreased 55 million shares to 129.56 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs5.39 billion from Rs6.50 billion while market capital narrowed to Rs8.45 trillion from 8.49 trillion. Out of 367 companies’ active in the session, 127 closed in green, 223 in red while 17 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower in the earnings season amid pressure in selected scrips across the board “as investors weigh economic uncertainty and warnings in World Bank report indicating macroeconomic risks and balance of payment crises.”

Analyst said volatile rupee-dollar parity, dismal fertiliser off-take data, uncertainty over outcome of EU GSP plus review and ongoing political noise played key role in bearish close despite foreign inflows, upbeat car sales data and institutional support in selected oil, banking and fertiliser stocks on strong earnings outlook.

Elixir Securities in a market report said equities trended lower in lackluster trading as most investors remained uninterested in market in absence of near-term positive triggers. “We see directionless market without any fervor until Friday while activity may see gradual improvement from the next week as quarterly results season bring back interest.”

Oils were among the only key sectors that managed a green finish as investors’ tracked higher global crude, while other sectors inched lower seeing very selective institutional participation.

MCB Bank Limited (up 2.1 percent) from financials and Fauji Fertilizers (up 1.7 percent) from fertilizers sector were the only two stocks that weathered the downtrend apart from oils that supported the benchmark index.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Khyber Tobacco, which rose Rs48.50 to Rs1,018.67/share, followed by Murree Brewery that increased Rs33.16 to Rs752.91/share. Major decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods XD, which fell Rs140 to Rs6,560/share, followed by Service Industries Ltd that decreased Rs50.60 to Rs961.40/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of K-Electric Ltd, TRG Pak Ltd, Fauji Foods (R), Azgard Nine, Dost Steels Ltd, Chakwal Spinning, WorldCall Telecom, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and Lotte Chemical.

K-Electric Ltd remained the volume leader with 11.66 million shares with a decrease of 12 paisas to Rs6.28/share. It was followed by TRG Pak Ltd with 8.04 million shares with a drop of 19 paisas to Rs34.29/share. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts fell to 29.94 million shares from 41.63 million shares traded in the previous session.