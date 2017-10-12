Businessmen call for uniform food regulatory standards

KARACHI/LAHORE: Multiple food laws can lead to price hike as they restrain the manufacturers from increasing production, a senior industry official said on Wednesday.

“Producing and packaging to differing standards will prevent national foods companies to gain economies of scale. (So), they will be forced to pass on the additional cost to consumers,” Ehsan Malik, chief executive at Pakistan Business Council (PBC) said in a letter to Amjad Ali Khan, secretary ministry of interprovincial coordination.

Business advocacy group PBC represents the country’s leading businesses, including 24 multinationals from 12 countries. Malik said there are multiple and conflicting regimes of food regulations in Pakistan despite the 18th amendment into the constitution that bestows provinces with the right to legislate food manufacturing industry. He called for a central body to devise harmonised national food standards under the international guidelines.

“An interprovincial committee (should) be constituted under supervision of ministry of science and technology, which should include representatives of the provincial food authorities and the PSQCA (Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority) to formulate harmonised national foods standard in line with the Codex Alimentarius,” he said. “Alternatively, this committee can also be formed under the ministry of interprovincial coordination.”

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization jointly designed Codex Alimentarius, or food code, to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade.

Industry sources said provincial food authorities have promulgated food standards, which are in conflict with the laws defined by PSQCA, a body operating under the ministry of science and technology.

The sources said ministry of science and technology held meetings to resolve the enforcement issue with PSQCA insisting that processed foods, licenced by the authority, needn’t a provincial permission.

Food companies are also confused about which standards to follow. Particularly, standard variations and overlapping of conformity assessment mechanisms are hurting business environment, the sources added.

Malik of PBC advocated that the practice of varied provincial food laws is not in consonance with the constitutional requirement and spirit of Article 151, which is designed to facilitate a single market in the country.

“Nor do multiple food laws permit Pakistan to comply with its international commitments under the World Trade Organization agreements,” he said. “Once national standard is adopted by all provinces, its implementation should be overseen by the provincial food authorities.”

Meanwhile, Syed Yawar Ali, chairman at Pakistan Dairy Association urged the government to set up National Food Council to resolve interprovincial rifts over the regulatory issues. Ali, in a letter to secretary science and technology, said the council should also be responsible for registration of food products.

He said mutually evolved standards must be harmonised with international standards to facilitate imports and exports. “Dairy sector is confused about which law should be followed because all the provincial authorities have their own standards,” he added.

“This conflict has created huge problem for the food sector of the country.” Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry also urged the government to resolve varied standards of PSQCA and Punjab Food Authority.