LHC reissues notice to SHO on petition against Nawaz

LAHORE: Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem of Lahore High Court on Tuesday again issued notice on a petition seeking registration of high treason case against former PM Nawaz Sharif for delivering speeches allegedly against judiciary and other state institutions. Earlier on October 4, the judge had admitted this petition for regular hearing and ordered the Defence Police Station SHO to submit a report but he failed to comply with the orders. Therefore, he again issued notice to the SHO for November 6. A resident of DHA Lahore Jawad Ashraf had moved the petition.