PPP also moves SC against making Nawaz PML-N head

ISLAMABAD: After a volley of petitions filed in the Supreme Court, the PPP too on Tuesday challenged the Election Act 2017, which paved the way for ousted PM Nawaz Sharif to head the PML-N again despite his disqualification in the Panama Papers case.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari filed the petition through senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa under Article 185 (3) of the Constitution, making the Federation, Nawaz Sharif, Senate, National Assembly and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents.

He prayed the court to declare the provisions of Section 203 of the Election Act 2017 as subject to the trappings of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution and being contrary to the spirit of fundamental rights sanctified by Article 9, 14 and 17 of the Constitution.