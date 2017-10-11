Wed October 11, 2017
National

October 11, 2017

Soldier martyred in Upper Dir explosion

DIR: A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred in an explosion near the Pak-Afghan border in Upper Dir district on Tuesday. Official and local sources said the soldier was bringing water from a spring near the Kabal Shaheed Post in the Barawal area in the Shahikot union council when he was targeted. Reports said an improvised explosive device (IED) caused the explosion. The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Mohammad Waseem, who belonged to the Karak district. However, other sources said that the soldier was martyred during a search operation.

