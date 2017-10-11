Govt opposes Model Town inquiry report’s publication

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday vehemently opposed publication of the Model Town inquiry report and argued before the Lahore High Court that a single bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order beyond its jurisdiction.

Advocate Khwaja Haris represented the provincial government as private counsel before the full bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh.

The lawyer argued that single bench’s decision was against the law and it condoned the technicalities. However, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers’ counsel Advocate Khwaja Tariq Rahim and Advocate Azhar Siddique moved a civil miscellaneous application before the court, questioning the hiring of Khwaja Haris as private counsel of the Punjab government.

The lawyers said that the reasons for hiring a private counsel submitted by the provincial government should be clear and open to the defendants. They wanted to know that why the law officers were not representing the government. During the proceedings, the lawyers of both sides also came down hard on each other. Qaisar Iqbal and 19 other legal heirs of the victims of the Model Town incident were also present in the courtroom.

The bench, after hearing both sides, issued notice to the parties for further arguments on Wednesday (today). The government lawyers had quoted six cases lying pending adjudication before the full bench and argued that a single bench cannot allow petition in such a situation. The government lawyer prayed the court to set aside the single bench’s decision.