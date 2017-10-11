NAB team to record statements of Hussain, Hassan in London

ISLAMABAD: A two-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is set to proceed to London next week to investigate the properties of Sharif family.

According to sources, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry who left his charge on Tuesday on the completion of his tenure as chairman NAB, had approved the constitution of the team to investigate cases against Nawaz Sharif family and their properties. The team has applied for visas and after approval it will leave for London to record the statements of Hussain Nawaz Sharif and Hassan Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB has written a letter to the British government under the Mutual Legal Assistance but so far it has not received a response. The Bureau has now decided to send its team to London to investigate the case

Senior Minister Tariq Farooq said that Nawaz Sharif remains popular amongst his vast support base and beyond and his disqualification has made him more popular because the whole legal; fraternity of Pakistan as well as international community is of the same view that he has been punished to settle political scores.

Tariq Farooq said that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has weakened Pakistan’s case at the international level because it has given an impression that a popularly elected leader can be thrown out through courts to manoeuvre political chess game. He said its obvious that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in hurry and now being victimised through media slandering campaign and witchhunt through National Accountability (NAB) courts.