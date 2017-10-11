Maroof-led Pak women squad named for NZ series

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof will begin her tenure as captain of the Pakistan ODI team on October 31, when she leads a 14-member squad against New Zealand.Former captain Sana Mir has also been included for the three-match series.

This will be Pakistan’s first assignment since a winless World Cup campaign in June and July. Upon returning home from England, Mir refused to “continue with the current setup” and followed that threat by skipping the training camp organised for the players ahead of the series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then removed Mir from captaincy, while the women’s wing general manager Ayesha Ashar — believed to be the person Mir wanted out, was also sacked.With the selection committee also shown the door, this squad was picked by the junior selection committee, led by Basit Ali.

The squad has been heavily revamped from the one that went to the UK, with five of those players not making the cut. Iram Javed, who replaced Maroof when she was injured at the World Cup, retains her place and all-rounder Javeria Khan has been nominated vice-captain.

The series against New Zealand, which also comprises 4 T20Is, will be played in Sharjah. It is also the first — and potentially only — one with New Zealander Mark Coles as head coach of Pakistan. He was appointed on an interim basis specifically for this series, although the possibility of his getting a long-term deal remains.