Aisam, Matkowski in Shanghai Masters pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski reached the pre-quarter-finals of Shanghai Masters in China on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Marcin, ranked 41st and 29th, respectively, defeated the unseeded French pair of Adrian Mannarino and Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of men’s doubles category.

The duo will be up against the fifth seed pair of Ivan Dodig from Croatia and Marcel Granollers from Spain, ranked 13th and 18th, respectively, in the pre-quarter-finals of this masters event.