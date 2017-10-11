Asif gives WAPDA third straight win

PESHAWAR: Test pacer Mohammad Asif claimed 11 wickets in the match to enable defending champions WAPDA to romp to their third straight win in Pool A as they overwhelmed Islamabad by six wickets on the second day of their four-day third round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

WAPDA chased the 141-run target in 39 overs with skipper Salman Butt scoring fine 62. The former Pakistan captain struck seven fours in his 102-ball knock.Aamer Sajjad slammed 33 not out off 46 balls, hammering five hits to the fence. Medium fast bowler Hamza Nadeem captured 3-39.

Islamabad, who had conceded 37-run lead, resumed their second innings at 52-4 and were bowled out for 177. Babar Rehman cracked 33 not out off 88 balls which featured four fours. Fahad Iqbal (28) and Abid Ali (24) were the other main contributors.

Asif, who was regarded as one of the most lethal pacemen in the world before he was penalised for involvement in spot-fixing in 2010, captured 6-53, for an excellent match-haul of 11-81. Hasnain Bukhari (2-49) and fast bowler Mohammad Ali Bhutta 2-61 ably backed their senior partner. Bhutta finished the game with 4-88.

Islamabad had scored 81 in their first innings. In response, WAPDA had posted 116. In another game of this pool, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) gained 68 runs lead against Faisalabad. After being bowled out for 241, SNGPL dismissed Faisalabad for 173 in their first innings. Asif Ali scored 48 which came off 114 balls and had six fours. Hasan Mehmood (27) and Ahmed Safi (22) also batted well.

Spinner Imran Khalid claimed 4-56 while international pacer Bilawal Bhatti captured 3-31. SNGPL were 25 without loss in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 93. Earlier, SNGPL resumed their first innings at 233-9 and were folded for 241. Bilawal, who was batting on 39 on Monday, remained not out on 45 which came off 77 balls and had six fours.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Ramiz Raja’s 150 failed to prevent National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) from conceding lead as the bankers were bundled out for 254 in their first innings in response to Peshawar’s 264 all out.

NBP, who resumed the day at 70-1, were expected to surpass Peshawar but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.Ramiz, who was batting on 43 on Monday, hit 21 fours and four sixes from 167 balls. Ali Asad backed him with 63 which came off 138 balls, featuring eight fours.

Test pacer Imran Khan Senior was the pick of the bowlers with 4-76, while Israrullah got 3-18. Peshawar were 187-3 in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 197.Sahibzada Farhan made 51 off 60 balls, striking nine fours. Ubaidullah was not out on 39. Spinner Raza Hasan got 2-12.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, left-handed international batsman Fawad Alam smashed fine 105 and all-rounder Aamer Yamin struck 72 to enable Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to secure lead against Lahore Blues. They reached 355-6 in their first innings in response to Lahore Blues’ first innings total of 291.

Fawad hit 11 fours and one six from 157 balls. Yamin smashed seven fours and three sixes from 88 deliveries. Zain Abbas (46) and Awais Zia (38) were the other main scorers. Wicketkeeper batsman Saifullah Bangash was at the crease on 24.

Karachi Whites were reeling at 16-2 in their second innings against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) while chasing 241 in their Pool B outing at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

In response to KRL’s first innings total of 244, Karachi Whites perished for only 101 to concede a huge lead. Faraz Ali slammed 45 off 105 balls, hitting seven fours. Ali Shafiq got 5-31, while Yasir Ali captured 2-17.

KRL were folded for only 97 in their second innings with Abdullah Muqaddam capturing 5-34. Left-arm spinner Faraz Ali got 3-37.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, PTV avoided conceding lead against Rawalpindi as they reached 251-9 in their first innings in response to Rawalpindi’s first innings total of 251.

Taimur Khan was at the crease on 69 which came off 116 balls. He struck eight fours and one six. Adnan Mehmood (55) and Faisal Khan (44) did well with the bat.

Fast bowler Ataullah clinched 6-90.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, FATA were in deep trouble against United Bank Limited (UBL). After being forced to follow-on they were struggling at 51-3, needing 167 more runs to avert an innings defeat.

Earlier, in response to UBL’s first innings total of 361, FATA were folded for 143 with Asif Ali scoring 41. Young fast bowler Sameen Gul captured 5-47, while Test pacer Sohail Khan got 3-33. UBL had resumed their first innings at 294-7 and were bowled out for 361.

Stumper Gulraiz Sadaf made 69 after resuming from his overnight score of 47. Asif Afridi got 3-84 with his left-arm spin.

Lahore Whites, needing 222 to win against Habib Bank Limited (HBL), were 72-1 in their second innings at stumps at LCCA Ground, Lahore.

Earlier, in response to HBL’s first innings score of 194, Lahore Whites perished for 71 after resuming the day at 19-2 with Usman Shinwari, Israr-ul-Haq and Abdul Rehman claiming two wickets each.

HBL then were dismissed for 98. Fazal Subhan scored 45 in which he smashed eight fours. Fast bowler Umaid Asif got 6-8, for match figures of 9-74. Mohammad Irfan claimed 4-18, for a match-tally of 8-67.