‘Unfair selection resulted in poor show at Asian Indoor Games’

KARACHI: Unfair selection by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) resulted in poor results at the recently concluded Asian Indoor Games at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“They simply compromised merit and selected players on the recommendations of a few officials,” said a source. “As a result, only one player made it to the second round in the event,” he added.

The source added that the selection of Abdaal Haider was a proof of poor selection as he had not done well at junior or senior level, while the selection of Ahmed Chouhdry was also questionable.

“They should have sent Muzammil Murtaza and Shehzad Khan but the poor management is evident from the fact that they did not select Muzammil and included Shahzad in the Davis Cup team instead,” said the source.

The source said that Shahzad did not deserve to be in the Davis Cup team. He was also unfit at the time of his selection. “This is the reason why our tennis is in shambles since we frequently compromise merit,” said the source.

Heera Ashiq lost 1-6, 4-6 in the first round. Ahmed Choudhry lost 1-6, 4-6 in the second round of men’s singles category.

In the women’s singles, Ushna Sohail lost 7-6, 2-6, 0-6 in the first round and Sara Mehboob lost 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 in the first round.

In men’s doubles category, the pair of Ahmed Choudhry and Abdaal Haider lost 1-6, 1-6 in the first round. In women’s doubles, the pair of Sara Mahboob and Sara Mansoor lost 2-6, 0-6 in the first round. In mixed doubles, the pair of Heera Ashiq and Ushna Sohail lost 5-7, 4-6 in the first round.