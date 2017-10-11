Pakistan face BD as Asia Cup begins today

KARACHI: Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their opening match of the 10th Men’s Hockey Asia Cup at Maulana Bhashani Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (today).

On the opening day, all the four teams of pool A will be in action.In the first match, India face Japan. Hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan come across at 4:30pm PST in the second game.

Pakistan played a practice match against China on Monday and defeated them by 3-2. This was the only practice match for the Green-shirts before the Asia Cup.

This will be the fifth meeting between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Asia Cup.Pakistan have won all the four previous encounters without conceding a goal.However, when Dhaka last staged the Asia Cup in 1985, Bangladesh gave Pakistan a good run for their money, losing only by 0-1.

Pakistan, at that time, were the undisputed kings of hockey holding all the titles: Olympic, World Cup, Asian Games and Asia Cup.