Pakistan down to 7th from top position in 13 months

KARACHI: Thirteen months after lifting the prestigious ICC Test Championship mace for topping the ICC Test Team Rankings, Pakistan have plummeted to seventh in Test rankings, which were updated following the conclusion of their home series against Sri Lanka.

The visitors won the series 2-0, which meant they rose from 90 to 94 points, while Pakistan dropped from 93 to 88 points. Sri Lanka now trail fifth-ranked Australia (97 points) by three points, while Pakistan are ahead of eighth-ranked West Indies (75 points) by 13 points.

Sri Lanka’s next Test assignment is against number-one ranked India (125 points) when the two sides go head to head in a three-Test series starting in Kolkata on November 16. Pakistan’s next Test is against Ireland in April, which will be followed by two away Tests in England.

Meanwhile, South Africa have gained one point and Bangladesh conceded two points following the conclusion of their series, which Faf du Plessis’ side won by 2-0. South Africa are now second on 111 points (six ahead of third-ranked England). Bangladesh are ninth on 72 points (three points behind West Indies).