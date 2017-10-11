Team should bury Test demons to go in ODIs with positive mindset: Sallu

KARACHI: Former chief selector Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu has said the batting line failed in both Tests but Pakistan must forget the series defeat and go with a positive approach in the ODI series.

“The team management, especially head coach Mickey Arthur and batting coach Grant Flower, need to rethink their strategies,” Sallu told PPI. “Pakistan batsmen failed to perform in both Tests. Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed’s partnership in the second Test was something laudable but apart from that our batsmen seemed out of sorts.

“A 0-2 series defeat against a lower-ranked side should ring alarm bells for the management but the boys should focus on the ODI series,” he added.

Sallu further said that he expects Pakistan to do well in ODIs. “I think Pakistan will do well in the ODI series. There will be experienced players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the team. Moreover, the team will also have a psychological advantage since they will be coming in the series from Champions Trophy triumph,” he said.

Sallu praised Sri Lanka for moving in the right direction. “If Pakistan have missed the services of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan then Sri Lanka are also going through a rebuilding process after the retirements of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene,” he said.

He added that Pakistan should have played Mohammad Asghar in the Test matches. “Sri Lankan spinners did well in both Tests. We only had makeshift spinners except Yasir Shah. Asad and Haris Sohail are part-time bowlers. In Tests we need specialist bowlers,” he said.

He added that Mohammad Hafeez and Fawad Alam should have been in the Test squad. “Fawad has been performing well in domestic cricket. He should have been picked. Hafeez could have proved beneficial for the team also,” he said.

Sallu praised Asad and Sarfraz for putting up an impressive effort to save the second Test after top order again failed. Sallu also praised Haris for picking three wickets and the deadly spell from pacer Wahab Riaz.