Behrendorff helps Australia level T20 series

GUWAHATI: Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff led an inspired bowling effort to help Australia down India by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International and level the series in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Behrendorff, playing his second match after making his debut in Ranchi last week, claimed four wickets to bowl out India for 118 before the visitors chased down the total with 27 balls to spare.

Moises Henriques, who hit 62 after being promoted to number three, and Travis Head, who made 48, put together an unbeaten 109-run partnership to keep the three-match series alive.

Australia lost two early wickets, including skipper David Warner, but the 119-run target proved too little for the Indian bowlers to put pressure on the new batsmen. The final game will be played in Hyderabad on Friday.

Australia won toss

India

R G Sharma lbw b Behrendorff 8

S Dhawan c Warner b Behrendorff 2

*V Kohli c & b Behrendorff 0

M K Pandey c Paine b Behrendorff 6

K M Jadhav b Zampa 27

†M S Dhoni st Paine b Zampa 13

H H Pandya c sub (D Christian) b Stoinis 25

B Kumar c Henriques b Coulter-Nile 1

K Yadav c Paine b Tye 16

J J Bumrah run out 7

Y S Chahal not out 3

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 4) 10

Total (all-out; 20 Overs) 118

Fall: 1-8, 2-8, 3-16, 4-27, 5-60, 6-67, 7-70, 8-103, 9-115, 10-118

Bowling: Behrendorff 4-0-21-4; Coulter-Nile 4-0-23-1; Tye 4-0-30-1; Zampa 4-0-19-2; Stoinis 4-0-20-1

Australia

A J Finch c Kohli b Kumar 8

*D A Warner c Kohli b Bumrah 2

M C Henriques not out 62

T M Head not out 48

Extras (w 2) 2

Total (2 wicket; 15.3 Overs) 122

To bat: G J Maxwell, M P Stoinis, †T D Paine, N M Coulter-Nile, A J Tye, A Zampa, J P Behrendorff

Fall: 1-11, 2-13

Bowling: Kumar 3-0-9-1; Bumrah 3-0-25-1; Pandya 2-0-13-0; K Yadav 4-0-46-0; Chahal 3.3-0-29-0

Result: Australia won by 8 wickets

Series: 3-match series levelled by 1-1

Man of the Match: J Behrendorff (Australia)

Umpires: N Menon (India) and Nandan (India). TV Umpires: C Shamshuddin (India). Match Referee: Sir R Richardson (West Indies)