Offshore company: SJC adjourns proceedings against LHC judge

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Monday adjourned for date-in-office proceedings against the Lahore High Court Judge Justice Farukh Irfan Khan whose name had surfaced in the PanamaLeaks for allegedly having an offshore company.

The five-member council, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, took up the case. The council also comprises two senior most judges of the Supreme Court who were part of the five-member larger bench that had disqualified former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the PanamaLeaks case on July 28.

Well-placed confided to The News that during the proceedings, the counsel for Justice Farukh submitted that the accusations leveled in the reference against his client were not part of the show-cause notice issued to him. He contended that before conducting the proceedings on the reference filed against his client, his civil miscellaneous application filed with the council should be decided first.

On a query, Attorney General (AG) Ashter Ausaf informed the council that the charge sheet against the judge was in the preparatory phase. The council adjourned further proceedings for date-in-office to examine the objections raised by the counsel. Justice Farukh Irfan Khan was issued a show-cause notice for having an offshore company which he had not disclosed.

The SJC constituted under Article 209 of the Constitution comprises chief justice of Pakistan, next two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two senior most chief justices of provincial high courts. The SJC is empowered to hear complaints against the top government functionaries such as the NAB chairman, ECP members, AGP, and members of the judiciary.

The SJC proceedings are always in-camera while the Supreme Court registrar serves as secretary to the council. The council is seized with four references filed against Justice Mazhar Ali Naqvi and Justice Farukh Irfan of Lahore High Court and Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi and Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court.

A reference against Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, the sitting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, pertains to illegal hiring of his own brother and 74 other individuals is still pending with the council.

Similarly, two references against another judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, one pertaining to misuse of authority for personal gains and another involving misconduct when he addressed a lawyers’ general body meeting, were filed with the SJC and await verdict. Justice Siddiqui has demanded that SJC hold an open trial rather than in-camera proceedings.