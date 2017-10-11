IGP railways calls on DG Rangers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways IGP Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan called on DG (Punjab) Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat here on Tuesday. Railways Police returned the belongings of a passenger who forgot them during his journey at Business Express. SP Railways appreciated railway police officials for returning safely all the belongings of a passenger who was identified as Ikhlaq Ahmed.
