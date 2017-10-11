Chinese envoy makes farewell call on Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pak-China friendship was integrated and inculcated in the hearts and souls of the people of Pakistan.

She was talking to Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, who made a farewell call on her on Tuesday. She said that relations between the two states were based on mutual trust, deep harmony, love and respect between the people of both countries.

She said the relations between the two countries were aptly described as being deeper than ocean, higher than Himalaya, stronger than steel and the two countries being the iron brothers, which reflect the depth and strength of the exemplary bond of unending connection between the peoples of Pakistan and China.