‘Slightly below normal’ rainfall forecast this month: PMD

ISLAMABAD: While forecasting ‘slightly below normal’ countrywide rainfall in October, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said there is a likelihood of two to three rainy spells occurring in different parts of the country this month. The forecast comes as the summer season is on its last leg.

The PMD issued a weather advisory issued in the shape of the ‘Monthly Outlook for October 2017’ prepared in the light of regional and global indicators incorporating the climate system dynamics, saying the El Niño–Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole, the naturally occurring weather phenomena, were currently in neutral phase with westerlies running on their normal track of mid-latitude. It said rainfall was expected to remain near normal during October in South Asia, including Pakistan.

"Slightly below normal rainfall is predicted in most parts of Pakistan during the month with two to three spells of rainfall with light to moderate intensity occurring," it said. The PMD said temperatures were likely to remain above normal due to relatively clear skies. It asked the water management authorities to ensure the judicious use of water resources to meet requirements of the Rabi sowing.