LDA approves Rs7.26 bn PC-1 for twin tower

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved PC-1 amounting to Rs7.26 billion for twin tower to be constructed on Jail Road while it also decided to accept the land being offered directly by the land owner for LDA City housing scheme side by side with the land being procured by the development partners working for this purpose.

This was decided in LDA’s governing body meeting chaired by adviser to the chief minister Kh Ahmed Hassaan. It was attended by MPA Bao Muhammad Akhtar from Lahore, Lahore division commissioner, LDA Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Town Planner Khalid Mahmood Sheik, Chief Metropolitan Planner Waheed Ahmad Butt, LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, TEPA Chief Engineer Saif Ur Rehman, the representatives of different government departments.

The governing body decided to extend building period for another one year, up to 30 September 2018, for all the plots of LDA Avenue I. It approved PC-1 amounting to Rs 7.26 billion for a twin tower to be constructed on Jail Road and allowed starting civil works on the project at a cost of Rs 3.81 billion. The governing body also directed construction of three pedestrian overhead bridges across Lytton Road at a cost of Rs 125.7 million.

The authority allowed increase in maximum height of public buildings, educational institutions and hospitals, etc, from 70 feet to 80 feet. It also fixed construction of a minimum 25 percent of allowed floor area ratio on the first floor of a commercial building for obtaining a completion certificate from LDA.

The authority allowed establishment of health institute and medical complex, including a 500-bed hospital, medical college, nursing school and allied facilities, at Mouza Chung Punj Grain along Canal Road. Request for executing the project has been made by M/S Tigris Health USA through Punjab Board of Investment and Trade at an estimated foreign investment of Rs 4.3 billion. The authority also gave a go ahead for establishing a vocational training centre and college for the rehabilitation of disabled persons at Mouza Harbanspura.