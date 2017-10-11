NCPC inks agreement with Punjab University

Rawalpindi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab University and National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC), Morgah to undertake various initiatives for environmental up-gradation in the country. The signing ceremony was performed at NCPC, Rawalpindi between Punjab University Vice Chancellor and NCPC Director Ejaz Randhawa.

The coordinator NCPC, Irshad Ramay, Members of Earth and Environmental Sciences Department Dr. Muhammad Akram, Dr. Sajid Rashid, Environmental Expert Sana Tahir, Naseem Khan and Bilal Muzamil.

Addressing on the occasion VC Punjab University Dr. Zaffar Moeen Nasar under lined the importance of latest research in environmental friendly technologies to combat the challenges of environmental degradation. He lauded the role of NCPC for highlighting the significance of biodiversity and asked corporate sector to contribute for promotion of alternative energy sources besides protecting biodiversity with afforestation and conservation.

The Coordinator NCPC Irshad Ramay said that the global warming is a threat for all living organisms and it is our moral and national obligation to come forward and join hands to prevent the planet of earth from all sort of environmental pollution. He was of the view that we have to adopt mitigation and adaptation practices to avert the danger occurred due to pollutants in the atmosphere. Mr. Ramay stressed for maximum afforestation to overcome the greenhouse emissions and said that vegetation can help to clean the environment. He also briefed about the efforts of NCPC about the development of Bio Diversity Park, Bio Gas Plant and plantation in Morgah Area which is a unique role model and environmental experts had appreciated this effort.

Sana Tahir elaborated about the activities to promote environmental friendly technologies with mutual cooperation of Punjab University and NCPC and said that workshops, conferences and joint visits would be conducted with the support of Faculty members and students. She said that it is encouraging that academia have been taken keen interest in environmental related research and practical initiatives and Punjab University has signed MoU to transform words into actions for the improvement of environment in the country. She assured all possible cooperation on behalf of NCPC to make all endeavours successful.