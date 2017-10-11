Slightly below normal rainfall forecast this month

Islamabad :While forecasting the ‘slightly below normal’ countrywide rainfall in October, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said there is a likelihood of two to three rainy spells occurring in different parts of the country this month.

The forecast comes as the summer season is on its last leg. The PMD issued a weather advisory issued in the shape of the ‘Monthly Outlook for October 2017’ prepared in light of regional and global indicators incorporating the climate system dynamics, saying the El Niño–Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole, the naturally occurring weather phenomena, were currently in neutral phase with westerlies running on their normal track of mid-latitude.