Help Camp for Rohingya Muslims held

Islamabad :The participants of a ‘Help Camp for Rohingya Muslims’ at New Sohan along Islamabad Expressway expressed grave concern at the plight of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar pointing out that they had suffered widespread persecution for years under the ruling military government and has been forced to flee in the hundreds of thousands to neighbouring Bangladesh, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Dr GR Chishti, Chairman, Universal Interfaith Peace Mission and Coordinator URI MCC Islamabad the divisive, anti-minority rhetoric heard around the world today has the potential to escalate into ethnic violence, ethnic cleansing, and genocide, signs of which are already strongly taking shape in Myanmar. “We are "horrified by the attacks on Rohingya civilians in Rakhine State, western Burma. We are deeply concerned about these mass atrocities, including the risk of genocide and as a family of faith we want to address the genocide of Muslims in Myanmar,” he added.

Universal Interfaith Peace Mission took the initiative of organising the ‘Help Camp’ on an appeal by Imam Malik Mujahid, leader of We must Council of Islamic –American Relations (CARE) and ‘Parliament of World’s Religions’ to Dr Chishti earlier this week.

Dr Chishti said on the appeal of Imam Malik Mujahid we decided to organise this camp to highlight the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Burma. “What we have seen in world media as what is going on in Rakhine in the past few months is an absolute and unacceptable tragedy,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Amjad Hussain Alvi said that it is our real duty as Muslims to help our brothers in need of the hour. “Close to half a million Rohingya, a Muslim minority in majority-Buddhist Myanmar have fled the army into Bangladesh. While the government says it is fighting an emergent “terrorist” group, which is a “textbook example” of ethnic cleansing,” he added.

UC 21 Chairman Malik Amir Hussain said that the violence has shocked the world and there are concerns for the civilians who were able to reach Bangladesh -- many with bullet wounds.

“We have heard around 5 million Rohingya refugees have crossed over to Bangladesh and they are without adequate shelter and half have no safe drinking water. The international agencies launched an urgent appeal for more than £5m after heavy rains and floods in camps have left people facing extreme hardship. I appreciate the initiative of Universal Interfaith Peace Mission for organising this camp in New Sohan and we assure whatever could be done by the community at the union council and higher level we will contribute for the Rohingya Muslims,” he added.