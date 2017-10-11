Major transfers & postings in AGP dept

Islamabad :Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jehangir Monday made major reshuffle in the hierarchy of the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) with transfers and posting of 14 senior officials of officers of Pakistan audit and accounts service.

According to a notification, Muhammad Ikram Khan presently posted as Member (Finance) Railways has been transferred and posted as Member (Finance) Wapda, Irshad Ahmed Kaleemi, Deputy Controller General of Accounts Islamabad, has been posted/transferred as Deputy Auditor General (Policy) in Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Farooq Mohsin, Chief Finance & Accounts Officer Cabinet Division Islamabad, has been transferred and posted at the disposal of CGA office for further posting, Muhammad Siddique Tariq Joya, Deputy Auditor General (Policy), AGP Office Islamabad (OPS), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Auditor General (IRV&MT), AGP Office Islamabad, Ms. Sheeren Akhtar, Deputy Auditor General (IRV&MT) AGP Office Islamabad (OPS), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad (OPS), Muhammad Jan Director NSPP Islamabad (on Deputation), has been transferred and posted as Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Railways Division, Islamabad, Muhammad Idress Mian, Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Establishment Division, Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as Controller Military Accounts (POF), Wah, Hasan Masud, Controller Military Accounts (ISOs) Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as Additional AGPR Islamabad, Syed Umar Ali Shah Banoori awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Director Audit (Federal Government), Islamabad, Muhammad Qasim Chatta Repatriated from deputation as Deputy Secretary/Director to Minister, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as Controller Military Accounts (ISOs) Rawalpindi, Imran Ali Noor Deputy Director Audit, O/o DG Audit, Defence Services Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Controller Military Accounts (RC),Rawalpindi, Ashfaque Ahmed, Deputy Director Audit, PT&T Sub Office, Karachi, has been transferred and posted as Deputy CLA (DS), Karachi, Fahad Hussain Karai, Deputy CLA (DS) Karachi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Audit PT&T, Sub Office Karachi, Bilal Maqbool, Assistant Accountant General Sindh, Karachi, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director Commercial Audit & Evaluation, Karachi.