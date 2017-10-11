Nusrat Zaidi’s literary work being recognised

ISLAMABAD: Renowned poet Syed Nusrat Zaidi’s literary services are being recognised at different levels. A student, Talaat Mahmood Aajiz, has completed his M Phil thesis on the topic of literary services of Syed Nusrat Zaidi. The study was assigned by Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Tenchnology. It encompasses different aspects of Nusrat Zaidi’s life and poetry. Academy of Letters also plans to publish a book on Nusrat Zaidi. Mehboob Zafar is likely to write this book.