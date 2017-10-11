Chinese envoy bids adieu to friends

Islamabad :China’s outgoing Ambassador Sun Weidong hosted a grand reception to bid farewell to his Pakistani fiends and members of the diplomatic corps. The reception was a well-attended event.

Among others Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt. General Bilal Akbar, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman attended the event. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest while representatives of various political parties also graced the occasion to show solidarity with the Chinese brothers.

Ambassador Sun Weidong in his speech said China and Pakistan are iron brothers adding bilateral relations between the two countries have touched new heights.

He said that Pakistan and China must seize the historic opportunity presented to them in a global context with the joint endeavour of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

We should fully materialise the outcomes of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan. We should further construct the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields,” he said while addressing the final reception held at the Chinese Embassy before his departure to his homeland.

The outgoing ambassador said both the countries must enhance all-round exchanges so that China-Pakistan friendship can be more deeply rooted.“I am convinced that with the support of all friends, we will surely upgrade China-Pakistan friendship to a new level. The goal of building China-Pakistan Community of Shared Destiny will come true,” he added.

“Looking back over the past 1,500 plus days and nights during stay in Pakistan, we have done lot of meaningful things, made plenty of friends, and are generously rewarded.From the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum in Karachi to the beautiful valley of Swat, from the spectacular castle of Lahore to the blue sea of Gwadar, I have appreciated the beautiful natural scenery of Pakistan, witnessed the diligence and courage of the people on the land and the development,” he added.

He said that Pakistan and China were “iron brothers” and this relationship was a model of state-to-state relations.“It is my glorious mission to contribute to the friendship between Pakistan and China... The two countries have expanded our exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as politics, trade and business, culture, science and technology, education, security, defence and on international and regional affairs,” he said.

Sun Weidong said that he was fortunate to witness the birth and growth of the CPEC which has progressed smoothly in s short span of four years and entered the stage of early-harvest. “It is our pride to see CPEC has become the flagship project of the Belt Road Initiative.

The economic and social benefits of CPEC will continue to increase, which will benefit the people of two countries and the region,” he said.The envoy said that he had witnessed the remarkable development of Pakistan in the four-year time as the economic growth had accelerated.

“The problem of power shortage has been eased. At the same time, Pakistan has taken series of measures to effectively curb the spread of terrorism.The security situation has been significantly improved. Confidence in the public are picking up towards the future,” he said.

He said that the great fortune never comes by accident and rather these were the result of a joint endeavour.“Only through our concerted efforts, we can overcome the difficulties and turn our ideals into reality. Just as an old Chinese saying goes, ‘When the two brothers are of one mind, they can cut through any metal’,” he added.

He said that this month, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China would be held in Beijing. —