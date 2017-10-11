Population still at risk of facing dengue fever outbreak

Rawalpindi :Department of Infectious Diseases (DID) of Rawalpindi Medical University established at Holy Family Hospital in town has received as many as 78 confirmed patients of dengue fever in last one week taking total number of confirmed patients admitted at the HFH so far to 192.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that in last 24 hours, the outpatient department of the HFH received a total of 119 patients of dengue fever including 56 confirmed patients who reached hospital for follow up while 65 patients are probable cases of the infection.

On Tuesday, a total of 56 patients were undergoing treatment at the HFH including 26 confirmed patients of dengue fever while confirmatory results in as many as 20 cases are being awaited by the DID. Of 56 patients admitted in dengue ward, 10 patients have already been tested negative for the infection.

It is worth mentioning here that 17 confirmed patients of dengue fever who are undergoing treatment at the HFH have been diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), a rare complication of the infection. The cases of DHF are differentiated from dengue fever on the basis of history of bleeding from gum or skin and are considered as more fatal form of the infection.

The HFH has tested nine patients positive in last 24 hours including five patients from Rawalpindi, three from Islamabad and one from Attock while 20 new patients have been admitted at dengue ward for treatment. Blood samples of 14 new patients have been sent to pathology department of the hospital for dengue serology in last 24 hours.

Of the total 192 patients tested positive for dengue fever at the HFH, 81 are residents of Rawalpindi while 17 reached hospital from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Another 81 patients are residents of Islamabad and five patients are from AJ&K. As many as four confirmed patients of dengue fever reached HFH from Attock and one each from Chakwal, Khoshab and Karachi.

Health experts believe that population in this region of the country is still at risk of facing a severer outbreak of dengue fever as the weather conditions are suitable for transmission of the infection.