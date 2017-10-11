Major terror bid thwarted in NWA

MIRANSHAH: The security forces on Tuesday thwarted a big terror bid and recovered three homemade explosive devices planted under a bridge in Mir Ali in North Waziristan, official sources said.

The sources said intelligence agencies informed the security forces that militants had planted explosive devices under a bridge in Hassukhel in Mir Ali. They said security forces recovered and defused three homemade explosive devices. The political administration launched a search operation after the recovery of the explosive devices.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 13 suspects and six drug-traffickers during search and strike operations at various areas in Swat district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of narcotics, the police party headed by DSP Said Zaman Shah raided a house in Abuha village and arrested a drug-trafficker identified as Wahab Khan.

Meanwhile, the police signalled a vehicle to stop on Landaki checkpost and arrested the drug-trafficker whose name could not be ascertained after recovering a pistol, hashish and cartridges from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

Also, the police party, headed by DSP Habibullah Khan, raided various areas in the limits of the Rahimabad and Mingora police stations and arrested Bashir Ahmad and Toti Rehman. Two kilograms of hashish and 113 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession. Similarly, the police party, raided various areas and seized one kg of hashish and around 300 grams of heroin after arresting the drug-traffickers.