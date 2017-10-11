Six blunders made by writer of fake IB letter

ISLAMABAD: The font size and style has once again played a key role in exposing the fake letter attributed to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding the alleged links of 37 parliamentarians with banned outfits.

Although, the promoters of the letter still insist the letter is genuine, in its defence the Intelligence Bureau explained to the prime minister six blunders in the fake letter, which clearly prove it was written by someone outside the agency to create political unrest in the country. On the basis of the IB’s response, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan declared the letter fake on the floor of the NA

According to IB’s communication to political leadership of the country, blunders in the letter do not leave an iota of doubt that it was fake. Firstly, the disputed letter is written in a different font style while the IB uses Times New Roman in all such documents. The size of the font is also different from the legitimate IB documents.

Secondly, in the fake letter director general has been shown writing a direct letter to his subordinate. In all official communications, letters from DG to his juniors are written either by his staff officer or by relevant section officers with the approval of the competent authority. Anybody aware of bureaucratic protocol knows that a head of department never writes such letters directly to his/her subordinates. Thus the signatures shown on the document have apparently been picked from a legitimate document and pasted through Photoshop software. The authenticity of signature can only be ascertained if an original copy of disputed letter is made available.

Thirdly, the classification used by IB for such sensitive report is “secret or top secret” while the fake letter used “confidential”. Normally confidential is used for less sensitive documents by the agency.

The fourth blunder is the pattern used for the addressee (Joint Director General Internal) is not used in IB. It is either used as JDG (I) or Joint Director General Internal Wing, IBHQ.

The fifth blunder is the use of terms like Appendix-1. In its correspondence, IB never uses appendix for attached documents instead it uses Encl (short for enclosure) to refer to additional documents.

The sixth obvious blunder is the fact that the pattern of the number used in the fake memorandum (DG Int/2017/192) is not used in IB headquarters record. The reference number also does not exist in IB’s HQ record as per internal investigation.

The fake letter aired by ARY two weeks ago had generated a storm in parliament and even the ruling party members had walked out of the assembly in protest. Prime Minister Abbasi told parliament on Monday that it was a fake document and harmed the sanctity of parliament. “I have not sought any investigation as claimed in the letter,” the PM said, mentioning he had directed the IB to proceed with a legal case against whoever made the fake letter.