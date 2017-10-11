Rs1.50 per unit surge in power tariff on cards

ISLAMABAD: Another major blow to electricity consumers is on the cards as the regulator is all set to pass the capacity charges amounting to Rs115.179 billion on to end consumers in the days to come by increasing the power tariff by Rs1.50 per unit.

The power regulator held here on Tuesday suo moto proceedings regarding periodical adjustments on account of power purchase prices and prior year adjustments pertaining to the financial year in the consumer-end tariff of all electricity power distribution companies. The proceedings were held in the presence of the top officials of CPPA, Discos, Power Division and Nepra’s officials and Aptma representative.

During the hearing, Nepra’s tariff department had calculated the capacity charges of Rs115.179 billion for the year 2017-18 based on the data provided by the power sector entities. Almost all the representatives of CPPA, Discos, and Power Division agreed to the calculations and its impact of Rs1.50 per unit in the tariff. So the regulator is set to increase the tariff of Rs1.50 per unit within days.

The capacity charges of Rs115.179 billion also include Rs40 billion as Net Hydel Profit. Nepra has already increased the end consumers tariff by Re0.48 per unit earlier September 20 by passing the impact of inefficiencies of Rs34 billion (Rs 10 billion in the head of line losses and Rs24 billion on accounts of write offs).

This means that the total tariff would surge by Rs1.98 per unit.Aptma’s representative Shahid Sattar, however, pointed out that the cost of excessive electricity generation on account of the gap between determined losses and actual losses is also being passed on to the consumers, which is not justified.

He also agitated the issue of net hydel profit of Rs40 billion (Rs25 bn for Punjab and Rs15 billion for KPK) saying the Punjab had waived off its right to get NHP when Ghazi Barotha Hydropower project was constructed. At that time, Punjab CM Ghulam Haider Wyne had announced that his province will not charge the NHP just to encourage the construction of hydropower projects on the Indus River.

Sattar also said that the details of the calculation of capacity charges of Rs115.179 billion has also not been shared with him as stakeholder. Sattar also expressed that under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment Mechanism, 50 percent relief of Rs200 billion on account of reduction of crude oil in international market has been passed on to consumers and the government kept the relief of remaining 50 percent that amounts to Rs207 billion with itself and utilize it for financing the deficit.

However, after the hearing when asked out as to why NEPRA has taken the suo moto notice regarding periodical adjustments on account of power purchase prices and prior year adjustments, then regulator spokesman says that earlier the said issues were sub-judice and once the decision was taken by the court, the regulator has taken up the issue for adjusting the power purchase price and prior year adjustment in the tariff and if it is delayed more, the accumulated effect would surge more. “Since the capacity charges are passed through items, so we have decided to include in the tariff which is why we held the hearing of the issue.”

It is pertinent to mention that DISCOs did not implement the determined tariff of Rs10.50 per unit in 2013-14, rather they (Discos) continued to fleece the end consumers by charging over Rs11.30 per unit.

And from financial year 2013-14 to 2015-16, Discos have almost illegally collected over Rs230 billion. Nepra says that it has already adjusted in the tariff by giving relief to the consumers and by June 30, 2016 the amount of Rs54 billion was left to be adjusted and in the latest scenario by June 30, 2017, capacity charges adjustments stood at Rs115.179 billion which is a pass through item and the burden of Rs115.179 billion is being passed on to end consumers owing to which the power tariff will increase by Rs1.50 per unit.