Rana made additional advocate general

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Ahmed Hasan Rana as additional advocate general. He secured LLB degree from The University of Hull, United Kingdom in 2002 and did his LLM from The University of Karachi in 2005. He started practising law in 2004 and enrolled as an advocate of high court in 2005. He also worked as panel legal adviser to the British Deputy High Commission and the consulates general of the US, Netherlands, France, Italy and Germany. He is son of Juctise Dr Rana M. Shamim.