Wed October 11, 2017
October 11, 2017

Pak Army returns woman who crossed LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday returned a woman to Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), who inadvertently had crossed over the Line of Control (LoC). As a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of Pakistan Army’s efforts to maintain peace along LoC Mst Azmat Jan, wife of M Shakeel, a resident of Degwar Maldialan, Indian Held Kashmir has been returned today (Tuesday), stated an ISPR statement issued here.

Azmat Jan had inadvertently crossed over the LoC  in the Chirikot sector and she was returned to IHK at Rawala-Poonch crossing point on humanitarian grounds. Civil and military officials of both sides were present on the occasion, the ISPR statement added.

