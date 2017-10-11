Sharif family changes strategy to deal with references

ISLAMABAD: The Sharif family has changed its strategy to deal with the three references being heard in the accountability court, which is different from its approach it had adopted in the Supreme Court and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

It has been decided that only those members of the family will be part of the judicial process who are subject to Pakistan’s laws. Thus, deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar would actively pursue it to prove their innocence. They would not skip the exercise except what was allowed under the law and with the permission of relevant courts or when they had no option but to be away from it.

However, Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hussain and Hassan, who are British citizens, will not join the proceedings because the Pakistani laws are not applicable to them. Maryam has also made this fact known. For this reason, they have not positively responded to the summons, bailable arrest warrants and even non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the accountability court.

The Sharif family’s considered view is that despite the fact that some of its members were not covered by the local laws, they had bowed before the proceedings in the apex court and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and answered questions there, but got no relief whatsoever. Rather, they received a harsh treatment everywhere.

A discussion had been held within the family when the hearings on the Panama petitions had started in the top court and the JIT had sprung into action that Hussain and Hassan should stay away from them. However, Nawaz Sharif had decided that since his and his family members’ hands were clean, there was no harm in becoming part of the exercise.

It was basically done to avoid any political damage to the then prime minister and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). It was thought that avoiding the process would provide an opportunity to their rivals to attack them for skirting legal scrutiny.

However, the ousted prime minister and his member of his family realized, though belatedly, that it was a mistake to forego certain rights and privileges available to Hussain and Hassan, who could not be bound to present themselves before the apex court and the JIT. They feel that little would have been done had the two young Sharifs refused to appear before the Supreme Court and the JIT at the time except the hue and cry raised by the PML-N’s political opponents.

As per the decision taken by the PML-N and its president, Nawaz Sharif will permanently stay in Pakistan to keep his party vibrant and mobilized once his wife, Begum Kulsoom, recovers and is able to come back to Pakistan. He will stay in London for some time to be with her but will not take too long to return.

As per the orders of the accountability court, the former prime minister, Maryam and Safdar will continue to attend its hearings. At no stage had they decided not to contest the three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court’s directions despite their strong reservations and rejection of the entire process.

For the same reasons, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is appearing before the accountability court and is contesting the reference against him. After his indictment, the only prosecution witness, a banker, has so far recorded his statement. An interesting part of his deposition was that Dar’s account was closed in that bank in 2006 but the statement presented to the court by the official incorporated transactions, purportedly carried out in 2011, which were obviously not possible after the account had become non-existent. Additionally, there was no mention of the officer’s name, designation and date who had attested the document. The witness had himself joined this bank in 2005. After finding glaring contradictions in the banker’s statement, Dar’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris had dubbed him as an irrelevant witness.