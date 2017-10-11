PML-N says exiled leaders had to sign NRO

ISLAMABAD: The government said on Tuesday that there was no difference between Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, arguing that exiled leaders had to sign NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

Minister for Railways Saad Rafique, while winding up the debate about the confrontation among state institutions, said in the Senate that his party never blamed any institution of conspiracy against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He justified re-election of Nawaz Sharif as the party head, and said that it was the right of any political party to choose a leader of its choice; otherwise the basic concept of a political party would be dead. He justified removal of Clause 203 of Political Order 2002, saying it was inserted by a dictator.

The minister asserted that a similar clause was inserted by General Ayub Khan, which was removed by late PPP leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and now it is the PML-N which had the honour to undo a controversial clause inserted by another military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The minister said every party has made mistakes and an experienced party like the PPP should be careful in its discussions. He said the PML-N did not attack the Supreme Court and accepted its verdict within two minutes. He said the PML-N could have approached the Supreme Judicial Council over calling us ‘Godfather’ and ‘mafia’. He said the PML-N had objections over the inclusion of military representatives in the JIT.

Separately, in an interview, Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said the last PPP government had completed its five-year tenure and the PML-N did not indulge in any plot to dislodge the PPP government. Even now the PML-N government has maintained the best possible good relations with the PPP govt in Sindh and despite existence of opportunities did not hatch any conspiracy to topple the PPP’s provincial government. He said, “even if there are some deficiencies in us, the opponents must not repeat the wrong because two wrongs do not make a right.” He said, “If we continued to pull the legs of each other, this process would be endless.” This practice must end, he stressed.

In the Senate, the opposition lawmakers demanded immediate resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after his indictment by an accountability court in a corruption reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Opposition senators feared Pakistan’s economy was nose-diving and said there was no other way out but to again knock at the doors of the IMF for loans.

PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi called for a dialogue among the state institutions and a debate on signing a new social contract.

Senators were also at loss as to how an Airbus went missing and no one knew about that. “Was it a toy airplane, which went missing,” quipped Senator Tahir Mashhadi of the MQM.

Taking part in the debate on a motion moved by some 23 opposition senators belonging to the PPP, PTI, PML-Q, ANP and Fata, they said that a person involved in serious financial crime could not continue as the finance minister after his indictment, who had played havoc with the national economy. Another motion by moved by the same senators about growing conflict between different state institutions and the sale of a PIA Airbus to a German museum at throwaway price were also clubbed.

Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan said that he was not surprised to see what Ishaq Dar was doing, as it had been the hallmark of the government.

“Nawaz Sharif removed the PPP’s prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani with the help of the DG ISI Shuja Pasha and the then chief justice Supreme Court Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and I confirmed it from Iftikhar Chaudhry’s side too,” he said.

Aitzaz continued that Nawaz Sharif had a track record of conspiring against democratically-elected governments of Benazir Bhutto and then taking refuge in Jeddah by striking a deal with a military dictator without taking even other senior leaders of his party into confidence.

“Again this is not my statement as this is what Chaudhry Nisar once told me during the lawyers’ movement as we enjoyed good terms then. And Mushahid Hussain had the same reservations,” he said.

PTI Senator Noman Wazir said the country’s reserves had reached a record low at 14 billion dollars, adding that the total reserves were 19 billion dollars six months back and a sharp decline in it showed the flawed policies of the government.

“Out of total 14 billion dollars reserves, the government has borrowed four billion dollars from different commercial banks which means your total reserves are 10 billion dollars, which shows the way the economy of the country is heading,” he lamented.

PPP Senator Abdul Rehman Malik charged that the US defence secretary’s statement that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was passing through a disputed territory shows he was speaking the language of Pakistan’s enemies, which is not acceptable.

Terming parliament helpless, he advised the government to avoid confrontation with state institutions, which prompted Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani to say that parliament was not helpless.

“If there is an institution which can steer the country out of the crisis, it is only parliament,” he said, adding, “There is a law for all the state institutions except parliament, perhaps they all are sacred.”

Senator Mohsin Aziz of the PTI criticised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s government for creating new ministries and said all economic indicators show we are near bankruptcy but the government is busy in obliging its extravaganzas instead of taking austerity measures.

Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q said Pakistan was heading towards a serious debt problem as the government had decided to get more loans after Prime Minister Abbasi was given a briefing about the sinking economy of the country.

“I’m glad that he has restricted Dar from taking any major decisions after he was given reports about what he is doing with the economy of the country. The IMF officials have also refused to meet Dar, which is embarrassing for the country…the sooner Dar is sent, the better it would be,” he added.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that the way accountability court was issuing bailable warrants for Nawaz Sharif and his children was nothing but a ‘deluxe package’ for the Sharifs, adding that all the citizens should be equal before the law.

Other opposition senators also demanded Dar’s resignation, but the treasury senators kept defending the policies of the government.

About selling out a PIA Airbus at throwaway price to a German firm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sheikh Aftab said that it was a 27 years old plane, which was rented out by PIA to a German firm for Euros 210,000 for 10 days.“And after that a German firm wanted to purchase it and then the controversy started, which led to termination of PIA chief executive officer, who was a German national,” he added.