Stop hypocrisy, don’t misguide people by misleading ads: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked on Tuesday the opponents to shun hypocrisy and said some political elements were levelling baseless allegations and making misstatements.

“They speak lies through misleading advertisements. For the sake of Allah, do not teach lies and allegations to the youth,” he remarked without naming the PTI. He expressed these views at the inauguration of free motorbike ambulance service – the first of its kind in South Asia – on Tuesday, which would be managed by the Rescue 1122.

The service has initially been launched in Lahore but its scope would be expanded to other divisional headquarters in the next few weeks. It will soon cover all the districts of Punjab. Initially, 900 motorbikes would be part of the service. The motorbike ambulance will provide immediate rescue and first-aid in congested localities.

Addressing the ceremony, Shahbaz said Pakistan had been damaged due to the corruption to the tune of billions and trillions of rupees and said, “For the sake of Allah, set aside this hypocrisy now.”

He said, “You cannot run metro bus service in Peshawar, but you are conspiring to deprive the citizens of Lahore from Orange Line Metro Train. Do not snatch the right of latest transport facilities from the people of Lahore as about two years have passed and the work has been halted at 11 points of the project just because of you, because one of your party workers has moved the court and took stay.

“You cannot understand that how an ordinary person reaches his place of work. You do not know how a widow earns her livelihood and how a student makes it to the educational institution for studies. You move in luxury vehicles and live in palaces.”

He said 250,000 passengers would initially use the Orange Line with their total number later reaching 500,000. But such elements, he added, could not understand the travelling problems of the common man. “It is sheer hypocrisy which the nation will not tolerate at any cost,” noted the chief minister.

He said, “This ceremony is an important milestone for accelerating the core mission of public service. It is also a beautiful part of the story full of glories and successes.”

“The execution of this unique idea came into my mind when a mother belonging to a poor family of suburban village of Kasur had to move from pillar to post upon in different hospitals after failing to avail the ambulance service and she at last died down in Jinnah Hospital,” he recalled.

“I felt bitter pain and sorrow over this tragic incident and I immediately decided to handover the ambulance service of different hospitals to the Rescue 1122. Rescue 1122 has taken over this responsibility and the system of shifting of patients to the hospitals has been sufficiently improved. The free motorbike ambulance service has been launched to expand this system,” Shahbaz noted.

“I am thankful to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag as well as the health ministry for their support in launching this service,” he said, mentioning the training being provided to the master trainers in Turkey.

The chief minister also recalled how difficult it was to reach the stranded people during floods in 2010 and 2014, but the Rescue 1122 performed a marvellous job at that time. International expert Edward Jorge Burn termed the service as a unique initiative, while Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson praised Shahbaz for introducing the service.

After the inauguration, the chief minister visited the command and control centre of Punjab Emergency Services and inspected its different sections. He was briefed on the ambulance service along with the detail of necessary medical equipment provided for lifesaving purposes. He also announced monthly risk allowance to the rescuers.