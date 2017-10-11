Tormented community

After a year during which at least a dozen Hazara men, women and children have died in separate attacks, usually on vehicles carrying them through Quetta, Mastung or other areas of Balochistan, there has been yet another killing of Hazaras. Five people were killed on Monday when unknown gunmen opened fire on a van in Quetta; three of them belonged to the Hazara community. The chief of the Hazara community has lashed out angrily at the administration for failing to protect the ethnic and religious minority, pointing out that there had been a lull in Hazara killings after the massive attacks in 2015, but that now these killings had resumed. He has argued this is a consequence of a drop in vigilance and efforts to keep Hazaras safe. The account of the district administration, that the Hazara vegetable sellers had taken a route different to the one laid down along which security cover was deployed, has been denied.

Whatever the truth, we do know the Hazaras have been brutally targeted in Quetta over the years. Responsibility for several of the attacks on this community was claimed by the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and other affiliated anti-Shia Muslim groups. It is argued that the IS could have played a role in some of these targeted killings. The obvious condemnations and call for safety measures have come in from the members of government. This, however, is obviously insufficient. The 3,000 or so Hazaras who still live in Quetta face continuous insecurity. The fact that they can be easily identified makes them a particularly easy target for the ruthless killers who have stalked them for years. The key question is why authorities have till now failed this community. Quite clearly, efforts to protect the Hazara Shia people have not yielded the kind of results they were meant to. There has also till now been a denial of any IS presence inside Pakistan, an ostrich-like approach that has partially been responsible for the problems we face today. There are also other concerns. Why have our security and intelligence efforts not discovered which forces stand behind the extremist organisations that continue to function in the country? And why have their leaders not been apprehended? These are important questions that need to be answered so that the Hazaras of Quetta and other persecuted communities across the country can live with some sense of security as they go about their daily tasks.