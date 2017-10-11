Murder of lawyer, family flayed

LAHORE :Lawyers of Lahore Bar Association on Tuesday observed partial strike to condemn the brutal murder of a lawyer, his wife and son in Ferozwala.

The lawyers observed strike on the call of Punjab Bar Council. The lawyers expressed concern over law and order and demanded to arrest the culprits involved in murder.

The lawyers appeared before the courts only in matters of urgent nature. Most of the time, they stayed at their chambers to record protest. A large number of cases were adjourned to the next dates without any development.

Advocate Rauf Ahmad, his wife Abida Parveen and son Saram were gunned down in Sheikhupura district. Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had taken notice and sought reports from IGP, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer (DPO) of Sheikhupura district. Police said this could be an honour killing in response to the couple’s love marriage.