11 officers transferred, posted

LAHORE :The Punjab government has issued notification of transfer and posting of 11 officers. According to the notification Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal Commissioner Lahore Division Lahore is entrusted the additional charge of the post of Director General Public Relations Punjab till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Jehangir Anwar Additional Director General Public Relations, has been transferred as Additional Secretary Chief Minister’s Officer. He is relieved of the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Information & Culture Department with immediate effect.

Shoaib Iqbal Syed has been placed at Planning & Development Department as Project Manager Punjab Sustainable Development Goals (PSDGs). Muhammad Sajid Bashir Section Officer (Accounts) S&GAD has been transferred as Deputy Secretary (Budget & Accounts) S&GAD. Najeeb Ullah Tareen has placed at Secretary Local Government & Community Development Department as Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Murree. Farhan Mujtaba Section Officer (Cabinet-I) S&GAD has been transferred at Secretary Schools Education Department as District Monitoring Officer Rajanpur. Muhammad Asad Abbas Magsi has been posted as Section Officer I&C Wing (S&GAD).

Ahsan Munir Bhatti Section Officer Home Department Punjab has been transferred as Section Officer Communication & Works Department. Ms. Mehwish Azhar Chaudhary ex-Assistant Commissioner Lahore under transfer as Section Officer, LG&CD Department, has been posted as Section Officer Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism Department against a vacant post. Amir Ijaz Akbar Managing Director Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board has been transferred to S&GAD Punjab.

Abdul Qayyum has been posted as Managing Director Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board on deputation basis vice Amir Ijaz Akbar already transferred.