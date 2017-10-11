Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

54.81pc pass Inter Part-1 exam 

54.81pc pass Inter Part-1 exam 

LAHORE :Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore on Tuesday declared the results of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2017 according to which 54.81 remained the overall pass percentage. As many as 148,502 candidates had appeared in the examination out of which 81,396 were declared successful. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement