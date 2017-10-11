54.81pc pass Inter Part-1 exam 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore on Tuesday declared the results of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2017 according to which 54.81 remained the overall pass percentage. As many as 148,502 candidates had appeared in the examination out of which 81,396 were declared successful.
