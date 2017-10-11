Mental Health Authority being activated: minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique has said that positive attitude of the families and proper care of the mentally-ill people and psycho patients help early recovery of the patients. He said that it is collective responsibility of society to be more caring toward such patients.

He stated this while talking to journalists after leading an awareness walk organised by the Punjab Institute of Mental Health to mark the World Mental Health Day here on Tuesday.

The walk started from the premises of PIMH and finished at the gate of Jilani Park. PIMH Chief Executive Dr Nasir Mehmood Bhatti, doctors, nurses, paramedics an patients participated in the walk.

Kh Salman Rafique said the Mental Health Authority was being activated. He said that Punjab government was enhancing treatment facilities for mentally-ill people. He said that full-fledged psychiatry departments were working in all the tertiary care hospitals. Moreover, government has enhanced such facilities at the district headquarters level and psychiatrists have been posted in the DHQ hospitals to provide medical treatment to the patients, he added. The minister said that Health Department was working to introduce amendments to the legislation which was done in 2014 regarding mental health.

He also inaugurated an exhibition of the paintings and handicrafts prepared by the inmates of the rehabilitation centre. He appreciated the artistic skills of the patients and gave Rs 10,000 cash prize to them from his own pocket.

breast cancer: An awareness seminar on breast cancer was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the seminar organised by the varsity’s Center for Emergency & Medical Services (CEMS) in collaboration with Chief Minister Youth Mobilisation Committee and Pink Ribbon Organisation.

Meanwhile, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has once again launched its nationwide breast cancer awareness campaign for 2017.

SKMCH&RC carries out its breast cancer awareness campaign during the month of October every year to raise awareness about the disease and the importance of its early detection.