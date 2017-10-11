tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly trough is still affecting extreme northern parts of the country.
Comments