Wed October 11, 2017
Karachi

October 11, 2017

CITY PULSE:Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.  

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

