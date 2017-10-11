Battagram native killed, five men hurt in shootings

An elderly Battagram native was killed and five other men were injured in different shooting incidents reported in the city on Tuesday.

Saeed Khan, aged 70, son of Abdul Manaan, was shot by as yet unidentified attackers near Younus Chowrangi in Quaidabad. Pervez Ahmed, the acting station house officer of the Quaidabad police, said Saeed was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) but passed away during treatment.

He said Saeed was a native of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram area and was residing in Muslimabad Colony in Karachi. No case had been registered and SHO Ahmed said Saeed’s heirs had taken the body for burial and told police they would lodge an FIR after the funeral.

Three shot at factory

Three workers of a fish processing unit at the Karachi Fish Harbour were admitted to a hospital for treatment of bullet wounds after a guard’s weapons accidentally went off.

Keamari SP Arif Aziz identified the victims as Ahsan Bilal and Shahid, both 25 years old, and Abdur Rauf, 36. The officer said the trio was injured when the factory guard Dawood’s gun went off accidentally while he was asleep. All three were discharged after treatment at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

Bad debt

A 35-year-old man was shot and injured over a monetary dispute in the Keamari area. Jackson police SHO Shaoor Bangash said the victim, Siddique Aslam, was shot by his friend, also named Aslam, over a loan payment dispute. Aslam had barged into Siddique’s house and escaped after shooting him. The victim was discharged after treatment at the CHK.

Resisting muggers

A citizen was shot and injured by robbers near Labour Square in SITE Area. SITE-B police SHO Qamar Zaib Satti said two robbers had held up Masoom Shah, son of Sakhi Lal, and shot him when he refused to hand over his phone and wallet.